Kyndryl taps Dell for data recovery offering

Kyndryl taps Dell for data recovery offering

IBM spinoff Kyndryl has partnered with Dell Technologies to provide a cyber incident recovery solution for Dell’s storage, servers and data protection systems customers that uses an air-gapped data vault.

The systems integrator said in a statement that “the approach uses an air-gapped data vault from Dell, whereby one copy of the data is offline and cannot be accessed, to help customers ensure integrity and availability of data sets in the event of a cyber incident”.

The solution was designed to help secure critical data sets and provide a verified process to recover data back to businesses.

The global tech giant recently elevated Kyndryl to Titanium Black Global Partner status in the Dell Technologies partner program

Kyndryl global security and resiliency practice leader Kris Lovejoy said “we’re excited to expand our relationship with Dell and look forward to delivering solutions, services and support that customers need to store and protect their data and recover from cyber threats.”

“Through this important alliance, we will work together to help companies improve performance and availability of critical data, predictive maintenance, non-disruptive upgrades and refreshes.”

Dell Technologies senior vice president of global alliances Denise Millard said, “It’s more important than ever for companies to have confidence in the protection of their critical data to ensure cyber resiliency.” 

“Dell and Kyndryl are well-positioned to help our customers succeed in the multi-cloud and data era.”

This month Kyndryl signed a deal with CDC Data Centres for the design and management of a customised data centre environment. CDC Data Centres has facilities in Sydney, Canberra and Auckland.

In January this year, Kyndryl joined AUCloud, Amazon Web Services, Sliced Tech, Vault Cloud and Microsoft Azure in becoming a certified strategic service provider with the Government’s Digital Transformation Agency (DTA) under its new hosting certification framework.

The certification covered the company’s Government zCloud offering, its federated sovereign mainframe platform designed specifically for the Australian Government.

Earlier this month, Kyndryl named Mike Lyons, chief technology officer of Kyndryl's Australian network and edge practices one of the company’s first few “distinguished engineers” across its global business.

The company launched its first class of distinguished engineers earlier this month to recognise “exceptional technical professionals” and their contributions to Kyndryl’s offerings in the fields of engineering, programming, infrastructure services, cyber-resilience, and technical design.

