Kyocera-owned Huon IT names Dennis Wong as managing director

Dennis Wong (Huon IT)

Sydney IT services company Huon IT has named chief technology officer Dennis Wong as its new managing director.

Wong will succeed Huon IT chief executive and founder Damian Huon, who has been appointed to a new consultancy role within the company. He will work alongside Wong and the executive team by providing leadership and strategic guidance in the new role.

“We are delighted to appoint an executive of Dennis’ calibre and experience to the role,” Huon said.

“Dennis brings extensive industry experience in the technology services sector having started at Huon IT in 1999. He has demonstrated that he possesses the skills, knowledge, aptitude and capability to lead the Executive team to deliver future success to Huon IT’s stakeholders.”

Commenting on his appointment, Wong said he is looking forward to developing and implementing Huon IT’s vision and plans.

“Together with the team, we will continue to deliver the exceptional services that our customers are accustomed to and be part of their growth journey,” he said.

In the company’s announcement, Wong had been the backbone of Huon IT’s technical vision and innovation as CTO, and his “passion for new technology and customer solutions” has contributed to his success in the role.

“Huon IT is delighted to have someone of Dennis’ calibre to continue our success in offering technology, strategy and support services to Australian businesses,” the announcement read. ”We are confident Dennis will bring a high level of personal commitment, professionalism, and integrity.”

Founded in 1989, Huon IT offers managed services, cloud, cybersecurity, software development and other B2B services.

The company was acquired by Kyocera Document Solutions in 2019, joining its local sales team.

