LAB3 builds IoT platform for University of Adelaide

LAB3 has delivered an Internet of Things (IoT) data platform to the University of Adelaide to help the university commercialise analytics developed in association with SA Water to monitor leaks across water pipe networks.

LAB3 director of data, IoT & AI Alain Blanchette, told CRN that the company’s platform SensorMine, “leverages Microsoft and Azure technology and is a ready-made and easily customised IoT data platform which can process, visualise, and present large amounts of data near on instantaneously ready for practical use.”

“Clients benefit from dashboards that are easy to read on any screen by operational managers,” Blanchette said.

“For the University of Adelaide, the solution provides a map view over the water pipe network and shows the location and status of every acoustics logger.

“There are leak alerts, maintenance alerts and communications alerts along with a number of analytic presentations to aid in leak characterisation and prioritisation,” Blanchette added.

The university engaged the Melbourne-based managed services provider through its Commercial Accelerator Scheme.

SA Water asset analytics lead and University of Adelaide hydraulics expert Dr Mark Stephens said that said water utilities commonly use acoustic loggers to monitor water loss, which is becoming an increasing problem with aging pipeline infrastructure.

“One challenge for water utilities has been to make sense of the large volumes of data collected by these acoustic loggers.”

The monitoring is aimed at either detecting leaks before they become breaks, and enabling proactive management of pipe assets for longer, or the reduction of non-revenue water loss.

“The data provided has not always been specific with regard to the type of leak detected or the priority which should be assigned to repair, and utility operations crews can become frustrated with false alarms”, Stephens said.

The University of Adelaide engaged LAB3 to transport the capability developed for SA water into a mature IoT data platform that could be used to deploy the analytics functions to other water utilities.

Stephens said LAB3 were required to get to market faster because the university needed to focus its time and resources on acoustics, hydraulic engineering and statistical and machine learning methods.

“Our strengths are in understanding the acoustic and hydraulic data, including its connection to operational events and outcomes, and in creating the algorithms and scripts associated with improved analytics. We are not specialized in building IoT platforms,” Stephens said.

IoT is one of LAB3 fastest growing specialties. In October last year, it built an electronics laboratory dedicated to designing, prototyping, testing and manufacturing IoT sensors.

“With the platform provided by LAB3 and their product SensorMine, we have been able to move at least six months faster than the alternative options also explored”, Stephens said.