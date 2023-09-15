LAB3 helps Angle Finance increase business volume fivefold with Azure uplift

LAB3 helped Angle Finance optimise its Mircosoft Azure cloud presence to enhance security and achieve a fivefold increase in business volume.

Angle Finance is an Australian-based non-bank lender that provides financial services for small and medium businesses.

LAB3 leveraged Azure, Azure DevOps, Azure Modular Data Centre, Microsoft 365 E5 and Microsoft Sentinel to deploy several solutions that improved cloud agility, data governance and security.

Angle Finance's chief information and operating officer Peter Haviland said that LAB3's optimisations have enabled the company to grow rapidly.

"We had to scale rapidly: across an 18-month period we’ve seen a 5x increase in average daily volume… and in one peak period we handled almost 10x more volume," Haviland said.

"We did that with the same services and operating capacity. Without engineering for scale and using cloud elasticity that wouldn’t have been possible."

Enhancing security posture

LAB3 also deployed a managed security operations centre (SOC) that maintains data and control sovereignty.

The SOC was made possible via the automated lifecycle management provided by the LAB3 Security Insight platform.

“The SOC was the first big-ticket item that we put in, and it’s still maturing today. We now get a whole lot more visibility and real analytics that helps us stay safe and secure,” Angle Finance's head of technology and security Jason Qoriniyasi said.

Angle Finance also automated its Azure Landing Zone via LAB3's Bedrock solution.

“One of our business requirements was to deploy a portal for the specific [asset] vendor market that we support, and Bedrock was very effective as a solution accelerator," Qoriniyasi said.

"It enabled us to build and deploy that portal in less than 3 months, which was a great outcome for our customers and a living example of our trait, that ‘if it’s good enough, get it out there’.”

LAB3 has also played a key role in keeping costs down.

“We’ve managed to maintain a relatively stable cost base over the past 18 months, despite handling a fivefold increase in business volume,” Haviland said.

“Actually, we even saw some cost reduction initially when the team at LAB3 came on board and took a critical look at things. I am very happy with the culture of continuous cost optimisation.”