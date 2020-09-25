LAB3 hires Microsoft veteran Steve Johns to lead partner relations

Managed services provider LAB3 has hired Microsoft veteran Steve Johns as its head of alliances.

Johns made the switch following a 17-year stint at the tech giant, last working as global strategic partner manager since 2018.

In his new role, Johns will handle the CRN Fast 50 2019 winner’s partnerships with Microsoft, Red Hat and Hashicorp. He will also develop the go-to-market strategy of the IP co-created with the partners into packaged managed services capabilities.

Johns told CRN, “I’m joining LAB3, a company that for me fits in my career development plans, to be closer to the customer, closer to innovative technology and I will be privileged to work in a vibrant culture with people who bring energy every day.”

Johns also farewelled Microsoft in a LinkedIn post, thanking his colleagues and former managers during his stint.

“Special moment for me as I leave the company where I feel like my personal identity is intertwined with my work. I am a #MSFTAdvocate,” he said.

“With Microsoft, I have had an amazing collection of experiences covering 17+ years, multiple countries, 13 managers, and 9 teams. Working at Microsoft is like going to business school, where you get to work on a global brand, in an innovative and transformative sector, and most importantly with passionate people, many will be life-long friends.”