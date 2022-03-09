Lab3 promotes David Boyes to CEO

By on
Melbourne-based product and service provider Lab3 has a new ANZ boss as the company has grown beyond the bounds of its traditional managed service provider (MSP) focus.

David Boyes, who was head of the company's New Zealand operations, has been promoted to CEO of ANZ and will replace co-founder Chris Cook, who has transitioned to the newly created role of chief strategy officer (CSO).

In addition, the company's New Zealand head of operations Richard Anderson has been promoted to chief technical officer for the trans-Tasman region. 

The appointments reflect the Fast50 2019 winner's evolution as it has broadened its scope due to success in the local market and customer demand.

Lab3's customers include Coles, Rio Tinto, Energy Australia, The City of Melbourne, Australian Super, Yara Valley Water, Healthscope and Telstra Health.

Boyes was CEO of the company’s New Zealand business since its launch in July last year. 

Lab3 said in a statement that there was no longer a need for a specific CEO for New Zealand because the company had a “fully leveraged business model.” 

Cook, who cofounded Lab3 with his father Bob Cook and CTO Andy Lyons in 2017, will be responsible for growing new global partnerships in his role as CSO. 

“Our shift from service to product + service focused is generating huge opportunities for us including a recent global deal with Microsoft Corporation opening up engagements around the world, including the UK, Germany, US, Canada, APAC, and Latin America,” Boyes said. 

“So, the timing is right to make internal moves within LAB3 to have the best people doing their best work to ensure our ongoing success.”

Chris Cook said that, “each year, LAB3 has experienced hyper-growth".

"Even during a global pandemic, we launched into a new country [New Zealand] and opened offices in Canberra, Sydney, and Auckland.

“From the outset, our start-up vision was to achieve more for clients through automation and cloud technology.” 

Lab3 specialises in migrations to Azure cloud from an in-house setting and won the Australian 2020 Microsoft Growth Partner of the Year Award

Lab3's Dr Migrate product automates migrations to Azure and has been used by clients including Australian Super, Coles and Italian healthcare technology company Dedalus. 

