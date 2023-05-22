LambdaTest expands in ANZ, backed by Telstra Ventures

San Francisco headquartered digital experience testing platform LambdaTest has announced that its test execution and orchestration solution now supports private cloud in Australia and New Zealand (ANZ).

LambdaTest aims to help organisations enhance the quality of their applications, improve time to market, and accelerate their digital transformation initiatives to address

Its platform allows companies to test their features faster to ensure faster digital feature releases, where the cloud-based continuous testing can mitigate challenges, and be deployed in customer’s private cloud infrastructure.

"The ANZ region is experiencing an accelerated pace of digital transformation, and LambdaTest is excited to be at the forefront of this evolution by providing a highly reliable and intelligent test orchestration and execution platform to cater to enterprises in the region," LambdaTest co-founder Jay Singh said.

"We understand the security and compliance concerns in the region and enterprises can now orchestrate and run their tests at a massive scale within,” he added.

LambdaTest's entry into the ANZ region is supported by Telstra Ventures, highlighting their confidence in LambdaTest's innovative approach to test execution and orchestration.

Telstra Ventures general partner Steve Schmidt said “Given the sheer scale and velocity of new software being developed, companies are needing to automate as much of the testing process as possible.”

“Since LambdaTest already has over two million users, supporting the private cloud deployment option will open new markets to customers needing the highest levels of security and compliance.”

Earlier this month, Salesforce partner and consultants, and CRN Fast50 company, TechForce Services entered into a strategic partnership with LambdaTest, to offer testing related services to enterprises.