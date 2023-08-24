Lapsus$ hacker targeted Uber, Revolut, Grand Theft Auto maker: London jury

By on
Lapsus$ hacker targeted Uber, Revolut, Grand Theft Auto maker: London jury

A teenage member of the Lapsus$ hacking group was on Wednesday found by a London jury to have hacked Uber and fintech firm Revolut, and blackmailed the developers of best-selling videogame Grand Theft Auto.

Arion Kurtaj, 18, embarked on a solo cybercrime spree in September 2022 while on police bail for earlier offences.

He targeted Revolut, accessing around 5,000 Revolut customers' information, and then Uber two days later, causing nearly $3 million of damage to Uber, prosecutors said.

Revolut declined to comment. Uber did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Kurtaj then hacked Rockstar Games and threatened to release the source code for the company's planned Grand Theft Auto sequel in a Slack message to all Rockstar staff.

Jurors at Southwark Crown Court were played clips of the latest installment of Grand Theft Auto, which Kurtaj had hacked and uploaded to an online gaming forum.

Rockstar did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

As Kurtaj, who has autism, was assessed by psychiatrists as not fit to stand trial, the jury was asked to find whether he had committed the acts rather than deliver a verdict of guilty or not guilty.

"Key players"

Kurtaj had previously hacked and blackmailed Britain's biggest broadband provider BT Group and mobile operator EE in 2021, demanding a $4 million ransom or else he would delete data from their servers.

He hacked chipmaker Nvidia Corp in February 2022, taking around one terabyte of sensitive data, releasing about 80 gigabytes and threatening to publish the rest.

BT and Nvidia did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Prosecutors said Kurtaj and a 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons and whose case was heard alongside Kurtaj's, were "key players" in Lapsus$.

The jury on Wednesday found Kurtaj committed 12 offences, including three counts of blackmail, two counts of fraud and six charges under the Computer Misuse Act.

The 17-year-old was found guilty of one count of fraud, one count of blackmail and one count under the Computer Misuse Act relating to Nvidia.

He was found not guilty of one count of blackmail and one count under the Computer Misuse Act in relation to BT.

The 17-year-old had previously pleaded guilty to one count under the Computer Misuse Act and one count of fraud in relation to the BT hack.

He had also admitted a Computer Misuse Act offence relating to the hacking of the City of London Police's cloud storage, weeks after the force arrested him in 2022.

 

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
lapsus microsoft nvidia revolut security uber

Partner Content

HP: supporting the hybrid workforce with more sustainable printers
HP: supporting the hybrid workforce with more sustainable printers
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
AI to fuel growth for small to medium businesses that address employee concerns
AI to fuel growth for small to medium businesses that address employee concerns
Bringing the cyber security lessons of 2022 into 2023
Bringing the cyber security lessons of 2022 into 2023
How to record & analyse Microsoft Teams communications to minimise the risk of regulatory breaches
How to record & analyse Microsoft Teams communications to minimise the risk of regulatory breaches

Sponsored Whitepapers

As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2023
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2023
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth

Most Read Articles

Enterprise fixed unit takes hit in otherwise strong FY2023 for Telstra

Enterprise fixed unit takes hit in otherwise strong FY2023 for Telstra
Victorian agencies don&#8217;t understand third-party services

Victorian agencies don’t understand third-party services
State of Security 2023

State of Security 2023
Data#3 posts strong FY2023 from multi-cloud, storage and networks

Data#3 posts strong FY2023 from multi-cloud, storage and networks

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?