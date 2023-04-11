Latitude Group won't pay ransom after hack

By on
Latitude Group won't pay ransom after hack

Australian consumer finance firm Latitude Group Holdings will not pay a ransom to the criminals behind a cyber attack last month, saying it will be detrimental to customers and cause harm to the broader community by encouraging further attacks.

"We will not reward criminal behaviour, nor do we believe that paying a ransom will result in the return or destruction of the information that was stolen," Latitude said in a statement.

Last month, the company said hackers stole nearly 8 million Australian and New Zealand drivers licence numbers in one of the country's biggest confirmed data breaches.

Latitude, which provides consumer finance services to retailers Harvey Norman and JB Hi-Fi, had also taken its platforms offline.

"Regular business operations are being restored, with Latitude's primary Customer Contact Centre back online and operating at full capacity," said the company.

Several Australian firms have reported cyber attacks over the past few months, which experts attribute to an understaffed cyber security industry.

 

 

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
crime latitude ransomware strategy

Partner Content

How to 'sell' disaster recovery to CEOs
How to 'sell' disaster recovery to CEOs
AusCERT focuses on preventative action, lifting the knowledge of communities
AusCERT focuses on preventative action, lifting the knowledge of communities
YHA revamp connects to digital nomads to the future of work
YHA revamp connects to digital nomads to the future of work
How to give home and remote workers an equal voice in hybrid meetings
How to give home and remote workers an equal voice in hybrid meetings
2023 CRN Kickstarter Report
2023 CRN Kickstarter Report

Sponsored Whitepapers

ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response

Most Read Articles

AWS to drop $13.2 billion on Australian cloud infra by 2027

AWS to drop $13.2 billion on Australian cloud infra by 2027
The state of the MSP in 2023

The state of the MSP in 2023
NSW govt appoints MATTR as technology partner for Digital ID

NSW govt appoints MATTR as technology partner for Digital ID
Australian AWS partners take awards spotlight

Australian AWS partners take awards spotlight

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?