Latitude hack worsens, millions of driver licenses taken

Lender and financing compay Latitude is now saying a recent hack of its systems netted unknown criminals some 7.9 million Australian and New Zealand driver licence numbers.

In an update to the Australian stock exchange, Latitude said the above figure includes 3.2 million numbers that were provided to Latitude in the last ten years.

Latitude added that 6.1 million records were taken, dating back to 2005, of which 94 per cent approximately were provide to the finance company before 2013.

The records include customer names, dates of birth, addresses and phone numbers, although not the full set of sensitive personal information in all cases.

Approximately 53,000 passport numbers and monthly financial statements for less than 100 customers were also stolen.

Chief executive Ahmed Fahour apologised unreservedly and said "it is hugely disappointing that such a significant number of additional customers and applicants have been affected by this incident".

Latitude said it will reimburse people who replace their stolen ID documents, with hardship support for customers "who are in a uniquely vulnerable position as a result of this cyber-attack," the company said.

Last week, the company warned that the attack on its systems was worse than expected.

Originally thought to have affected 225,000 customers, the number was revised upwards to 328,000, with 103,000 copies of driver's licenses being taken as well.

While the exact details of the hack, beyond Latitude saying it took place through two unnamed service providers, are yet to be revealed, the company the Australian Federal Police is investigating the attack, and it is working with the Australian Cyber Security Centre (ACSC).

Customers who believe they are affected by the attack should contact IDCare in Australia or New Zealand for information and assistance.

People are also warned to be vigilant with online communications and transactions, and to contact credit reporting agencies to check if their identity has been used to obtain loans.