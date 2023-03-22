Latitude slumps on more evidence of large-scale information theft

By on
Latitude slumps on more evidence of large-scale information theft

Fintech Latitude Group said it has found further evidence of large-scale information theft affecting former and current customers across Australia and New Zealand, sending its shares sharply lower.

The Australian digital payments and lending firm said it was attempting to identify the number of customers affected and the type of personal information stolen by the hacker.

"Our focus remains firmly on containing this attack, progressing our forensic review of the actions taken by the attacker and restoring operational capability gradually over the coming days," the company said.

Several Australian firms have reported cyberattacks over the past few months, and experts say this is due to an understaffed cybersecurity industry in the country.

Shares of Latitude, which provides consumer finance services to the country's major retailers Harvey Norman and JB Hi-Fi, dived 13.7 per cent on trading resumption.

The company's stock last traded on March 15.

Last week, Latitude said personal information of around 328,000 customers, including copies of drivers' licences, was stolen.

It took its platforms offline on Monday and said that the Federal Police was investigating the attack.

 

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
data breach finance latitude security

Partner Content

Dialpad AI mines call centres for unprecedented insights
Dialpad AI mines call centres for unprecedented insights
Boosting educational equity through flexible architecture
Boosting educational equity through flexible architecture
2023 CRN Kickstarter Report
2023 CRN Kickstarter Report
How to 'sell' disaster recovery to CEOs
How to 'sell' disaster recovery to CEOs
How to give home and remote workers an equal voice in hybrid meetings
How to give home and remote workers an equal voice in hybrid meetings

Sponsored Whitepapers

ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response

Most Read Articles

Microsoft launches AI-powered Copilot to help SMBs

Microsoft launches AI-powered Copilot to help SMBs
Lygon signs three-year security deal with CyberCX

Lygon signs three-year security deal with CyberCX
Accenture helps Lendlease upgrade data insights platform

Accenture helps Lendlease upgrade data insights platform
AWS layoffs on the way as parent cuts 9,000 employees

AWS layoffs on the way as parent cuts 9,000 employees

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?