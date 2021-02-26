Layer 8 Security appoints Brisbane-based Uptime Systems as distributor

Australian cybersecurity awareness specialist Layer8 Security has appointed Brisbane-based Uptime Systems as its newest distributor.

The deal marks Uptime’s first foray outside of business continuity hardware, adding a cybersecurity offering in addition to its current portfolio of uninterruptible power supplies (UPS) systems, racks, mounting brackets and more.

“Layer 8 Security was looking for a proactive distributor, someone who will actively target the market and assist in growing the market for both companies. Layer 8 Security wanted a value added distributor, which Uptime Systems definitely excels at,” Layer 8 managing director Jesse De Haan told CRN.

“Layer 8 Security wants to target the larger tier of resellers with Uptime Systems, as well as the mid-tier. This will allow both Uptime Systems and Layer 8 Security to share customers and contacts, while penetrating both companies deeper into the market.”

Layer 8 specialises in cybersecurity awareness products like gamified training and team building solutions, including a cyber escape room, live hacking sessions, incident and response analysis. It also offers security audits for businesses.

Uptime Systems chief executive Brad Andrews told CRN the distributor will carry the complete Layer 8 Security offering in Australia and New Zealand.

“We will be offering reseller partners in person and online training and certification programs for LAYER 8 solution offerings,” Andrews said.