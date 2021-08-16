Leader adds antivirus vendor Avira

Germany-headquartered antivirus software vendor Avira has appointed Leader as its exclusive Australian distributor.

Avira is known for its consumer antivirus software products, but also has business products like API security, SDK security, threat intelligence feeds and its Avira Prime security platform for small businesses.

The agreement gives Leader full access to Avira’s entire cybersecurity portfolio across both consumer and business.

“Leader is pleased to partner with renowned security software company Avira to offer a comprehensive security package for small businesses and enterprises alike,” Leader cloud sales manager Hanh Tran said.

“As the digital landscape of the business world expands rapidly, there is a drive behind the demands of better and more comprehensive cybersecurity solutions.

“Here at Leader, we strongly believe Avira’s blend of unique cloud technologies and value set themselves apart in the cyber security sector. Their Prime suite solution extends beyond ordinary protection, offering secure password management and state of the art cross-platform support.”

Tran added that Leader will provide marketing, training and support services to its Avira resellers. Avira products are now live on Leader’s cloud portal.

Avira Asia-Pacific distribution lead Colin Brackman said, “In conjunction with Leader’s marketing, training and support, [the distributor] will play a key role in helping partners access resources and program benefits geared to help our partners grow and generate recurring revenues through security offerings.”

