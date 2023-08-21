Leader adds Cradlepoint to networking portfolio

By on
Wireless networking vendor Cradlepoint has appointed Leader as its newest distributor for Australia.

As part of the agreement, Leader will carry Cradlepoint’s 4G/LTE and 5G Wireless WAN solutions, including routers and adapters for enterprise applications, as well as the Cradlepoint NetCloud network management software for MSPs.

Leader said the agreement would help the distributor reshape the local networking landscape with Cradlepoint, specifically targeting small to medium businesses across Australia.

“We are thrilled to announce this distribution partnership with Cradlepoint, which has a strong reputation in the industry for being at the cutting edge of 4G/LTE and 5G connectivity solutions."

"As an Ericsson-owned subsidiary, Cradlepoint is well positioned to enable end-user organisations with connectivity needs at fixed sites and in-vehicles and for IoT use cases, where we see huge growth opportunities for our partners,” Leader director of enterprise Ben Klason said.

“This partnership will serve the ever-growing need for more reliable and advanced 4G/LTE and 5G Wireless WAN solutions, whether that’s for primary connectivity, WAN backup, IoT applications, vehicle tracking, remote monitoring, or off-grid connected solutions.”

Klason added Cradlepoint will be stocked at Leader’s five warehouses in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth and Adelaide.

The agreement also follows Cradlepoint’s recently updated MSP partner program announced earlier this year, with the enhancements adding another layer of value to the distribution deal including new resources, training and support available to channel partners.

"There are nearly 2.6 million businesses in Australia, and the majority of them – 98 per cent, are small and medium enterprises," Cradlepoint APAC senior vice president Nathan McGregor said.

"While Cradlepoint’s Wireless WAN solutions have always been targeted at large enterprises, we see a huge opportunity for partners in Australia to serve the SME market, given the growing trend in SMEs requiring enterprise-grade connectivity solutions, regardless of their business size.”

“The distribution partnership with Leader will enable partners that service the huge majority of businesses operating in Australia, to provide the best fixed wireless, in-vehicle and IoT connectivity to business end-users that want to benefit from industry leading connectivity solutions available today," McGregor added.

