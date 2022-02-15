LEADER adds Kaspersky to ANZ distie portfolio

LEADER has been appointed as a distributor for Kaspersky for Australia and New Zealand as the cybersecurity vendor aims to expand its presence in the region.

The agreement covers Kaspersky’s B2B and B2C product portfolio, including endpoint protection, internet and cloud security, managed detection and response, threat intelligence and security awareness training.

“We are very impressed by LEADER’s experience, energy, commitment and enthusiasm and believe LEADER is the perfect distribution partner to help us achieve our objective of reaching an even broader range of partners and customers across the ANZ territory,” said Kaspersky ANZ general manager Margrith Appleby.

Founded in 1997, Kaspersky offers cybersecurity products for customers ranging from individual users to large enterprise, critical infrastructure networks and governments.

“Kaspersky is globally renowned for its market leading cybersecurity solutions and expertise, so we’re very proud to secure this distribution agreement. From today, we’ll be providing our reseller community access to Kaspersky’s comprehensive security portfolio through our Leader Cloud platform, meaning 24/7 instant license provisioning for all partners,” said LEADER cloud product and sales manager Hanh Tran said.

Appleby added, “Improving your cybersecurity posture can be the best investment you make, and together with our distributor and partner community we aim to build a safer world and ensure greater security adoption across the board. I’m really pleased LEADER are embarking on this journey with us and I’m looking forward to a successful partnership in the years ahead.”

LEADER national enterprise and marketing manager Ben Klason said that Kaspersky provides resellers with a “fast and easy way to order licences”. He added that the distie will be providing technical support, as well as national marketing and sales teams.

“We are incredibly honoured to be working with the best in the industry with the team at Kaspersky ANZ,” Klason said.

Last year, LEADER landed communications device vendor Poly as a partner, adding its portfolio of consumer and business products to its ranks.