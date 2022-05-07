Leader adds PBX hardware vendor Call4tel

Call4tel, a manufacturer of private branch exchange (PBX) appliances certified for software vendor 3CX, has appointed Leader as its Australian distributor.

The US-based company specialises in small-sized plug and play PBX appliances preinstalled with 3CX’s V18 software and Debian 10.

Call4tel said its appliances help simplify setup and configuration as users would only need to load their licensing and configure their SIP accounts and IP phones. The hardware can also be converted into a Session Border Controller (SBC) in a hosted 3CX environment.

“Welcoming Leader as a Call4tel Distributor is great news for local 3CX resellers as they can source our appliances via Leader in each major city in Australia plus get local technical pre-sales & post-sales support. This greatly simplifies the delivery, installation and provisioning of our solution.” Call4tel vice president of sales Richard Quek said.

“Leader is a well-established distributor with more than 25 years of experience in the industry – we can rest assured that our customers will receive a high level of technical and customer service from them.”

Leader said Call4tel’s range will be targeted to small and medium sized businesses, providing a solution that does not require running onsite servers or setting up cloud hosting.

Leader national enterprise and marketing manager Ben Klason said, “As a 3CX partner and one of Australia’s largest VoIP distributors we are incredibly excited to become a distributor for Call4Tel.”

“Our channel partners often come up against fierce competition trying to secure UC deployment projects and these latest devices will give them an incredible advantage to secure more opportunities and increase their profitability.”