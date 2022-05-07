Leader adds PBX hardware vendor Call4tel

By on
Leader adds PBX hardware vendor Call4tel

Call4tel, a manufacturer of private branch exchange (PBX) appliances certified for software vendor 3CX, has appointed Leader as its Australian distributor.

The US-based company specialises in small-sized plug and play PBX appliances preinstalled with 3CX’s V18 software and Debian 10.

Call4tel said its appliances help simplify setup and configuration as users would only need to load their licensing and configure their SIP accounts and IP phones. The hardware can also be converted into a Session Border Controller (SBC) in a hosted 3CX environment.

“Welcoming Leader as a Call4tel Distributor is great news for local 3CX resellers as they can source our appliances via Leader in each major city in Australia plus get local technical pre-sales & post-sales support. This greatly simplifies the delivery, installation and provisioning of our solution.” Call4tel vice president of sales Richard Quek said.

“Leader is a well-established distributor with more than 25 years of experience in the industry – we can rest assured that our customers will receive a high level of technical and customer service from them.”

Leader said Call4tel’s range will be targeted to small and medium sized businesses, providing a solution that does not require running onsite servers or setting up cloud hosting.

Leader national enterprise and marketing manager Ben Klason said, “As a 3CX partner and one of Australia’s largest VoIP distributors we are incredibly excited to become a distributor for Call4Tel.”

“Our channel partners often come up against fierce competition trying to secure UC deployment projects and these latest devices will give them an incredible advantage to secure more opportunities and increase their profitability.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
3cx call4tel distribution leader

Partner Content

Top 5 Benefits of Managed IT Services
Top 5 Benefits of Managed IT Services
Inside your marketing tipping point
Inside your marketing tipping point
Better together: Veeam on AWS speeds Australian business through the cloud
Better together: Veeam on AWS speeds Australian business through the cloud
Last chance for tickets! CRN Channel Meets: UC | Live Event
Last chance for tickets! CRN Channel Meets: UC | Live Event
Eaton Partner Awards celebrate record growth
Eaton Partner Awards celebrate record growth

Sponsored Whitepapers

Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
MSPs: Stack your solutions
MSPs: Stack your solutions
Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22
Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22
Grow your software revenue by selling these 5 affordable, essential tools for the modern workplace
Grow your software revenue by selling these 5 affordable, essential tools for the modern workplace

Most Read Articles

Nutanix ANZ channel chief David Gage departs

Nutanix ANZ channel chief David Gage departs
Synnex Australia adds Google Cloud

Synnex Australia adds Google Cloud
Apple warns supply chain issues could have US$8b impact

Apple warns supply chain issues could have US$8b impact
Pax8 says some 100 ANZ MSPs signed up to enablement platform

Pax8 says some 100 ANZ MSPs signed up to enablement platform

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?