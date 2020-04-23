Leader adds TruAudio and VSSL to AV lineup

By on
US-based audio vendor TruAudio and VSSL has appointed Leader Systems as its newest Australian distributor as part of its plans to expand in the market.

TruAudio and VSSL specialises in professional audio solutions for both consumer and commercial users, including speakers, soundbars, subwoofers and amplifiers.

The company appointed Leader with the aim of leveraging its channel partner relationships and its training and support models.

TruAudio and VSSL president Bryan Garner said, “We have always been very impressed with LEADER’s customer-first mentality and their strong position within the IT channel which we believe will help take our professional AV solutions to a wider mass-market.”

“We are excited about our new partnership and see LEADER’s strength in the Australian market as a huge asset as we grow both the brands even more.”

Leader product manager for TruAudio and VSSL Chris Sutherland said the distributor is “very excited” to partner with TruAudio and VSSL to expand its product range within the broader professional AV market.

“Given LEADER's extensive range of over 60+ global leading vendors, we believe TruAudio/VSSL will be a powerful new addition that our channel partners will love,” Sutherland said.

Sutherland added interested IT channel partners that are not involved in AV will get an introduction & training course via Leader Academy.

