Leader adds UC, ITSM vendor GoTo to cloud portal

Unified communications and IT support and management (ITSM) vendor GoTo has appointed Leader as its newest distributor for Australia.

GoTo will be part of Leader’s Cloud portal, with its products GoTo Resolve, Rescue, Central and more accessible through the platform.

The appointment aims to expand GoTo’s market coverage across Oceania through Leader and its partner network across five states in Australia. GoTo has existing distribution partnerships with Bluechip Infotech and Tradewinds Technology Brokerage.

“Leader brings significant expertise to our vision of creating a network of channel partners eager to assist customers with essential business connections, something that requires more than just great technology, it requires great partners,” GoTo APAC director of channel sales Yvette McEnearney said.

“Through our collaboration with Leader, we aim to achieve a broader market coverage throughout Oceania with a network of partners that can assist businesses as they embrace a hybrid-centric culture and need a portfolio of simple, secure IT support tools, like GoTo Resolve to do that. We look forward to working together to deliver this to the market.

Leader national enterprise and marketing manager Ben Klason said the company is “thrilled and excited” to become GoTo’s newest distributor in the Oceania region.

“GoTo is a market leader for communication, collaboration, remote access and support tools that empower MSPs to work faster, smarter & offer the best customer experience. What excites us most is the game changing GoTo Resolve suite that brings together many support tools into one centralised IT support solution,” he said.

“Our purpose at Leader is to help our partners grow their business and we deliver on this by bringing to market the best vendors, tools, support & marketing resources to empower them to be successful.

“GoTo’s suite of products helps to fill a gap in the Leader portfolio & to provide resellers with the best toolkits to run their business whether they are offering managed services, remote monitoring, support, training, or conferencing solutions.”

