Leader adds UC vendor Grandstream Networks

Unified communications vendor Grandstream Networks has appointed Leader as its newest Australian distributor.

Based in the US, Grandstream manufactures VoIP products including handsets, conferencing, gateways/ATA’s, PBX’s, networking and CCTV solutions.

Leader managing director Theo Kristoris said Grandstream is “a well-respected” UC vendor and would enhance the distributor’s existing VoIP portfolio, covering previously underserved categories like wi-fi phones, intercoms and PBX/ATAs.

“We are very excited to bring to our resellers nationally Grandstream’s exciting range of UC products to seize opportunities in the new digital world,” Kristoris said.

“Our purpose is to help our resellers grow and be profitable. We see Grandstream as an amazing opportunity for our resellers to seize the UC opportunities and grow their business.”

Leader also works with its telecommunications company BreezeConnect to allow its resellers to offer the full end to end UC solution to their customers. The distie also offers free pre- and post-sales engineers ready for resellers.

Grandstream country manager Ben Miall said, “We welcome Leader in the Australian market with their mix of reseller channel and hosted telephony offering under the BreezeConnect name for their channel to resell.”

“Leader have an established reseller base across IP Telephony, Networking and the Grandstream offering will further expand their offering to resellers in these verticals. Grandstream will bring new offerings to their channel including Wi-Fi based cordless and deskphones, intercoms, IP-PBX and ATA’s.”

“This will further allow Leader resellers to design and install complete UC-based solutions for their customers.”