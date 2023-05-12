Leader buys Alloy Computer Products in multi-million dollar deal

Leader Computers has acquired unified communications (UC) distributor and networking and communication equipment manufacturer Alloy Computer Products.

Leader said the acquisition will see it become one of Australia’s largest UC distributors.

The deal includes distribution agreements with Yealink, 3CX, Zultys, Cyberdata, SNOM, 2N, Maxhub, Patton, Singlewire, AlloyVoice and Alloy branded Active Fibre Optic Solutions

"Alloy is a highly respected leading trade only solutions distributor for over 35 years in IT industry. We are thrilled to have acquired Alloy and to now offer their exceptional UC solutions to the Australian IT Channel,” Leader managing director Theo Kristoris said.

“All Alloy resellers can now benefit from the same trading terms as Leader and can begin trading with us immediately. We are impressed by the exceptional team at Alloy, led by Roberta and Scott, and are excited to welcome them to Leader,” he added.

“Their expertise and support will help our resellers seize opportunities and succeed in the rapidly growing UC and MTR solutions market. With the most experienced team in the industry, Leader resellers are now better equipped than ever to capture these opportunities," Kristoris said.

The acquisition of Alloy will also allow Leader to expand its offerings and its value-added business model to a national scale.

The Alloy team will transition across to Leader, while continuing to work alongside their resellers to provide comprehensive IT solutions to their customers.

The acquisition means Alloy will now being able to offer partners end-to-end solutions with Leader’s technology partners, including include Ubiquiti, Lenovo, APC and ViewSonic.

"With over thirty-five years in the ICT industry, Alloy Computer Products have long been regarded for setting the benchmark for outstanding customer service,” Alloy business manager Scott Young said.

“Delivering strong value-added pre-sales and after sales support, Alloy has been able to forge long-standing trusted partnerships,” Young continued.

“It gives me great pleasure knowing that with Leaders’ acquisition of Alloy, it will combine over sixty years of experience within the Australian ICT channel.”

Leader said it believed the deal would cement its position as Australia’s largest UC solutions provider, offering the full stack of UC solutions , which included MTR Solutions, Headsets, VoIP Phones, Microsoft Teams Licences (via Leader Cloud), Microsoft Teams Direct Routing, 3CX, SIP Trunking, Wholesale SIP, NBN & Professional Services) to resellers, systems integrators, value-added resellers, service providers, and online IT suppliers.