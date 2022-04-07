Leader, C3 Group, Greenlight ICT score WatchGuard ANZ partner awards

Network security and intelligence software vendor WatchGuard has honoured its best performing Australia and New Zealand partners for 2021.

Sydney-based managed service provider Greenlight ICT won the top gong of 2021 Partner of the Year.

Adelaide-headquartered distributor Leader took home WatchGuard’s 2021 Distributor of the Year award.

The 2021 New Partner of the Year award went to Canberra-based IT services and consulting provider Anti Chaos Solutions.

The company handed out eight other awards to its 2021 ANZ partners:

NSW Partner of the Year - C3 Group

ACT Partner of the Year - WYSCOM

VIC Partner of the Year - Viatek Technology

WA Partner of the Year - TechBrain

SA Partner of the Year - Hood Sweeney

QLD & NT Partner of the Year - Territory Technology Solution

WatchGuard ONE Partner Ambassador - Systemnet

E-Commerce Partner of the Year - Shiloh Australia

New Zealand 2021 Partner of the Year - Manux Solutions

“All these award-winning companies exemplify the power of WatchGuard’s channel network in the region,” WatchGuard’s Australia, New Zealand and Pacific Islands regional director Anthony Daniel said in a statement today.

“As a one hundred percent partner-first company in the region, we are fully committed to increasing support, sales and marketing initiatives to amplify Australia and New Zealand expansion via the channel in 2022.”

WatchGuard’s partners provide their clients with network security, endpoint security, secure wi-fi, multi-factor authentication and network intelligence.

In July 2020 WatchGuard acquired Spain-based Panda Security.

In July last year, WatchGuard further expanded its partner base by making its Panda’s endpoint security product available through consumption and subscription models after integrating the technology into the company’s management console.

Greenlight ICT also came first in WatchGuard’s ANZ Partner of the Year Award in 2020.

In 2018 Greenlight ICT used WatchGuard's security suite to give Richmond Tigers remote access by replacing the football team’s 15-year-old checkpoint firewalls with WatchGuard's security suite.