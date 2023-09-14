Leader Expo 2023 showcases AI and tech innovations

Adelaide-based Leader held its Expo 2023, one of Australia’s largest ICT tradeshows for IT resellers and service providers, in Sydney's Commbank Stadium last week.

With over 1000 attendees and more than 30 tech vendors, the central theme of the event was "The Future of AI".

Expo 2023 featured nine keynotes from global tech companies including Microsoft, Lenovo, Yealink, Intel, Ubiquiti, Watchguard, and Teltonika.

Photo gallery: resellers, vendors converge at Leader Expo 2023 Sydney

The event drew a full house of IT professionals, business leaders and executives.

One of the key highlights was Microsoft’s Brad Clarke, Australia-New Zealand small to medium business channel lead, sharing insights on shaping the future of modern work.

Attendees learned how to unlock a new era of productivity and get AI-Ready with Microsoft AI Partner Program.

Microsoft Co-pilot, soon to be rolled out, offers an opportunity for IT resellers, MSP businesses to harness the billion-dollar cloud opportunity, Clark said.

Other keynote highlights included Ubiquiti which unveilled their solutions for key markets and introduced their 2023 new products and software for AI.

Attendees gained valuable insights into the future of networking, voice, video, and security all under one brand.

Lenovo's keynoter Sam Gillman Lenovo, shared information about hybrid cloud and Azure Stack HCI on Lenovo, providing a glimpse into the future of IT infrastructure.

Delivered by Scott Young, Leader national unified communications technology and vendor manager, the keynote showcased the potential of inclusive, immersive, and intelligent meeting spaces using Yealink MTR, demonstrating how technology can enhance collaboration and communication.

Meanwhile, Intel discussed the role of AI in cybersecurity, simplifying and enhancing defenses to stay one step ahead of emerging threats.

Watchguard's keynote shed light on how AI is transforming cybersecurity, making it simpler and more effective in protecting businesses.

Teltonika delved into key investments in semiconductor manufacturing and AIoT (AI of Things), exploring how these technologies are shaping the future.

Over 30 tech vendors participated in Leader Expo 2023,this year including the latest addition of 4G/LTE and 5G wireless WAN solutions vendor Cradlepoint, and RackmountIT which provides high quality rackmount kit solutions for all major desktop appliance manufacturers.

Leader Expo 2023 was an opportunity for IT professionals, leaders, and decision makers to see latest tech solutions in display, receive industry insights, and equip themselves for the AI-driven future.

The event will continues to other Australian cities with Melbourne having taken place this week and Adelaide on October 17, Brisbane on October 25.