Leader Expo coming to Sydney, Melbourne and Perth

Leader will look to showcase 50 of its vendor partners to its 5000 resellers across the country in this year's Leader Expo National Roadshow.



Leader Expo 2022 kicked off in Brisbane and Adelaide during September, and will roll onto Sydney, Melbourne and Perth over the rest of the year. The industry event launched in Brisbane's royal international convention centre on 6 September, then moved to Adelaide's convention centre on 14 September.

The Sydney leg of the roadshow will be held at Commbank stadium in Parramatta on 25 October, while the Melbourne leg will be at Caufield racecourse on 27 October. Finally, the Expo's last stop will be at Perth's Crown Convention Centre on 8 November.

The South Australia-headquartered company said the expo helps resellers grow their brand in Australia and upskill on new solutions and services.

“Leader expo has frequently been called Australia's best ICT distributor event, by vendors and resellers alike -- proven with record past attendance numbers, Leader expo is set to be bigger than ever.”

"Stay ahead and learn how you can take your share from the billion-dollar cloud opportunity.'

The seminar lineup includes discussions from the expo’s three platinum sponsors Ubiquiti Networks, Intel and Microsoft, as well as a few other vendors including Watchguard and recent addition Milesight.

Ubiquiti will deliver a session on “unifying indoor and outdoor networking, voice, video and security in one brand.”

Chinese AIoT surveillance vendor Milesight, which appointed Leader to distribute its 5G enabled routers and cameras in July, will speak on "smart and accessible surveillance."

Leader said that $30,000 would also be available at the expo “in prizes and giveaways from raffles and games.”