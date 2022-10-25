Leader lands distie deal with Lenovo's data centre business

By on
Leader lands distie deal with Lenovo's data centre business

Lenovo's data centre business Lenovo Infrastructure Solutions Group (Lenovo ISG) has appointed Leader to distribute its unified cloud-based software management platform, servers, storage and edge solutions in Australia.

The deal follows Lenovo ISG’s release of new servers and storage solutions and its open cloud software management platform XClarity One in September, which were launched as part of its V3 portfolio last month. 

Leader managing director Theo Kristoris stated, “this is very proud moment for us and thousands of our resellers.”

“Leader remains committed to being the voice of the channel and we believe our ability to truly add value to a global brand such as Lenovo, is why we are the distributor of choice for so many Lenovo partners.”

“We look forward to a long-term and mutually beneficial relationship with Lenovo, through which we aim to hugely benefit the Australian channel.”

Lenovo ISG’s recently appointed managing director for Australia and New Zealand, Manu Mehra, described the partnership as “a significant new alignment for Lenovo ISG. Adding Leader to our select portfolio of distributors enhances both our outreach and our profile.”

“We are seeing outstanding growth across our server, storage and edge ranges, for which we have identified a need for greater reach across Australia.”

“Now we will have more impact in regional areas in particular, through a new partner whose dedication to delivery, service and support are aligned with our commitment to seamless end-to-end experiences for our customers.”

Adelaide-headquartered Leader also scored an exclusive agreement to sell a series of ViewSonic’s projectors and monitors to the Australian channel.

The deal covers the US and Taiwanese electronics vendor’s high-end, short and long-throw LED, laser multimedia projectors, portable projectors, education, business and commercial monitors, and premium touchscreen monitors.

“Known for their quality, performance and reliability we see this as a perfect addition to help our resellers to grow their business, increase profits & take advantage of a growing AV/home cinema market with their range of projectors that suit all needs,” stated Leader product director Simon Yang.

The distie is halfway through its national roadshow, which is showcasing 50 of its vendor partners to resellers across the country.

Leader’s expo has already toured Brisbane and Adelaide, lands in Sydney today, and will go on to Melbourne on 27 October and Perth on 9 November. 

 

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
distribution leader and viewsonic lenovo infrastructure solutions group lenovo isg australian partner xclarity one

Partner Content

Is business nbn Enterprise Ethernet the future of business connectivity for MSPs?
Is business nbn Enterprise Ethernet the future of business connectivity for MSPs?
Microsoft, Yealink and Alloy&#8217;s roadshows fire up the Australian channel
Microsoft, Yealink and Alloy’s roadshows fire up the Australian channel
How to prepare for the increasing demand for cloud-ready partners
How to prepare for the increasing demand for cloud-ready partners
In the low-latency cloud era, connectivity makes all the difference
In the low-latency cloud era, connectivity makes all the difference
Shure keen to upgrade conference room audio as staff head back to the office
Shure keen to upgrade conference room audio as staff head back to the office

Sponsored Whitepapers

How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
MSPs: Stack your solutions
MSPs: Stack your solutions

Most Read Articles

NBN Co adds over 160 new suburbs to fibre upgrade list

NBN Co adds over 160 new suburbs to fibre upgrade list
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger: 'hard decisions' coming on layoffs

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger: 'hard decisions' coming on layoffs
Medibank data breach continues to worsen

Medibank data breach continues to worsen
RUCKUS barks louder with revamped 'Big Dogs' channel program

RUCKUS barks louder with revamped 'Big Dogs' channel program

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?