Leader lands distie deal with Lenovo's data centre business

Lenovo's data centre business Lenovo Infrastructure Solutions Group (Lenovo ISG) has appointed Leader to distribute its unified cloud-based software management platform, servers, storage and edge solutions in Australia.

The deal follows Lenovo ISG’s release of new servers and storage solutions and its open cloud software management platform XClarity One in September, which were launched as part of its V3 portfolio last month.

Leader managing director Theo Kristoris stated, “this is very proud moment for us and thousands of our resellers.”

“Leader remains committed to being the voice of the channel and we believe our ability to truly add value to a global brand such as Lenovo, is why we are the distributor of choice for so many Lenovo partners.”

“We look forward to a long-term and mutually beneficial relationship with Lenovo, through which we aim to hugely benefit the Australian channel.”

Lenovo ISG’s recently appointed managing director for Australia and New Zealand, Manu Mehra, described the partnership as “a significant new alignment for Lenovo ISG. Adding Leader to our select portfolio of distributors enhances both our outreach and our profile.”

“We are seeing outstanding growth across our server, storage and edge ranges, for which we have identified a need for greater reach across Australia.”

“Now we will have more impact in regional areas in particular, through a new partner whose dedication to delivery, service and support are aligned with our commitment to seamless end-to-end experiences for our customers.”

Adelaide-headquartered Leader also scored an exclusive agreement to sell a series of ViewSonic’s projectors and monitors to the Australian channel.

The deal covers the US and Taiwanese electronics vendor’s high-end, short and long-throw LED, laser multimedia projectors, portable projectors, education, business and commercial monitors, and premium touchscreen monitors.

“Known for their quality, performance and reliability we see this as a perfect addition to help our resellers to grow their business, increase profits & take advantage of a growing AV/home cinema market with their range of projectors that suit all needs,” stated Leader product director Simon Yang.

The distie is halfway through its national roadshow, which is showcasing 50 of its vendor partners to resellers across the country.

Leader’s expo has already toured Brisbane and Adelaide, lands in Sydney today, and will go on to Melbourne on 27 October and Perth on 9 November.