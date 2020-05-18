Leader launches free virtual expo for partners

Distributor Leader Systems has launched a virtual IT expo for its partners following the abrupt cancellation of its Leader EXPO trade show amid the COVID-19 crisis.

The virtual expo packages pre-recorded videos of vendor booths and seminars available to Leader resellers on-demand and free of charge in an interactive portal.

The content was recorded during the first day of Leader EXPO at Perth before the distributor postponed the event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Leader EXPO will resume sometime in October and November 2020.

“This event in this format offers Leader resellers a true virtual booth experience where they can gain knowledge from their office or if working at home,” Leader’s announcement read.

Leader retained its usual EXPO vendors as sponsors for the virtual expo, including Intel, Microsoft CSP, Ubiquiti, ASUS, Corsair, Gigabyte, AMD, Yealink and more.

Leader national enterprise and marketing manager Ben Klason told CRN the virtual expo will be a regular fixture in future Leader EXPOs, providing on-demand videos and seminars to those unable to attend the EXPOs physically.

“We’d be going from some 3000-4000 expected attendees to a potential 10,000 including the virtual attendees who are able to do the sessions at their own pace.”

Sneak peek into the virtual expo

The distributor will also hold a special live chat feature on 26 May where resellers can logon to talk with their favourite vendors, and will be accompanied with quizzes for a chance to win from a $10,000 prize pool.

“COVID-19 created some real challenges especially when our Expo event was scheduled to run from March to April – Many resellers were disappointed by the delay so we took the initiative to bring this event to them, wherever they are,” Leader’s announcement read.

“Our events are scheduled to kick off again later in the year & we hope through this new initiative resellers can gain the insights when they need it most right now so they can navigate successfully through the rough terrain ahead in the coming months.”