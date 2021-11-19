Leader launches integration with MSP solutions vendor Syncro in Leader Cloud storefront

Distributor Leader Systems has announced its Leader Cloud storefront is now fully integrated with Syncro’s managed services provider platform.

The company has released an integration toolkit that allows resellers to map and synchronise customers, products and invoices between the Leader Cloud storefront and Syncro’s platform.

Syncro specialises in Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM) and Professional Services Automation (PSA) solutions through its SyncroMSP platform for small and medium-sized businesses. The platform has integrations with a variety of vendor partners, including managed antivirus, MSP tools, remote access, payment processing, accounting, communication, backup and storage, among others.

Leader said the integration with Syncro would help partners streamline their daily operations through synchronising and importing existing customer accounts to Leader Cloud, automatic new invoice generation on the partner's preferred billing dates, product creation and mapping.

“We listen to what our resellers want and always work to give them the best experience possible,” Leader Cloud services manager Alex Bantjes said.

“Simply put, if it’s possible, we will build it. This is just the first step on our journey to become Australia’s most widely integrated Cloud marketplace, with many more integrations actively being planned or currently in development.”

The distributor also plans to expand its integration capabilities and brand availability through its in-house technical and development teams, taking aim on “several prominent PSA and RMM systems” and “leading brands” as part of its roadmap.

Leader managing director Theo Kristoris said, “We are very excited to constantly bring new products and integrations to market through our cloud platform.”

“We remain unwavering in our pursuit to truly help our resellers grow and be profitable. This integration helps Syncro partners transact faster, easier and more accurately on the Leader Cloud marketplace.”

Syncro is Leader's latest vendor addition, following the agreements with Dropbox, Poly, Avira, smart home and surveillance vendor EZVIZ, cable management vendor PatchBox and cloud migration software company BitTitan over the past year.