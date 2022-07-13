Leader scores direct Microsoft ESD distribution agreement

Adelaide-headquartered Leader has scored an agreement to become a direct distributor of Microsoft’s Windows and Office electronic software delivery (ESD).

ESD is Microsoft's mechanism to deliver product keys directly to customers through either a distributor or reseller. ESD licences are used for the installation of Windows or Office products on devices.

Leader managing director Theo Kristoris said the deal was the company’s third distribution agreement with Microsoft.

Leader said it is one of a handful of global distributors to secure both an original equipment manufacturing (OEM) and cloud solution provider (CSP) distribution agreement with the vendor.

Kristoris said that electronic software delivery from Leader would enable Australian channel partners to have 24/7 access to products.

“Resellers can now source all their PC and hardware needs together with Microsoft’s ESD from one distributor.”

Leader said Microsoft’s electronic service delivery would be available through the company’s web portal, which would also offer the same purchasing experience directly to their end-users.

“We are heading into the fourth digital revolution, and our purpose is to help our resellers grow and be profitable,” Kristoris said.

Leader became a Microsoft CSP indirect distributor in 2020, joining fellow disties like Arrow ECS, Dicker Data, Ingram Micro, Rhipe, Synnex, Tech Data and Telstra as the handful of partners to also be a direct OEM distributor.

The agreement at the time also came with the launch of Leader Cloud Platform to resell the CSP products.

Last week Leader also scored a non-exclusive agreement to sell Chinese AIoT surveillance vendor Milesight’s 5G enabled routers and cameras to the Australian channel.