Leader scores full Western Digital distie rights

Leader Systems has broadened its partnership with Western Digital to distribute its entire range of storage products for SMBs and enterprises in Australia.

WD appointed the distie in 2016, but only for its HGST brand of hard disks and solid-state drives . Western Digital phased out the HGST brand in 2018, and now Leader has access to distribute the full WD catalogue, which also includes SanDisk.

Leader product director Simon Yang said WD was an important component of its strategy to focus on enterprise solutions for surveillance, IoT and data centres.

“We strongly believe that our cooperation with Western Digital will be extremely beneficial for our national 10,000+ resellers,” said Yang.

“As true national distributor with five warehouses, this new partnership will broaden the availability of Western Digital products in the market and enable customers to have convenient access to the industry-leading storage solutions.”

Leader will also train 45 account managers and a team of pre and post-sales engineers in WD solutions. In return, WD will support Leader’s outbound marketing and participate in its annual national expo, which kicks off in March 2020.

“As we continue to propel towards the age of big and fast data, businesses, including those in Australia and New Zealand, are paying increasing attention to how they manage their growing data assets,” said Stefan Mandl, WD’s vice president of sales.

“To reach out to these businesses, one of the best ways is to work closely with partners who have a strong and wide presence. Leaders System has excellent coverage in Australia and New Zealand, especially with traditionally smaller reseller partners. With this partnership, we are confident that we will be able to extend our storage solutions to more SMBs and distributed enterprises region-wide.”

