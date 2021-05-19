Leader signs distribution deal with cloud migration software vendor BitTitan

By on
Cloud migration software vendor BitTitan has appointed Leader as its new distributor for Australia and New Zealand.

BitTitan specialises in cloud migration and management software, including its flagship MigrationWiz software-as-a-service platform.

Through Leader’s cloud marketplace, resellers can access BitTitan’s remote migration solutions.

“This partnership will enable Leader’s partners to optimise time and resources transitioning end customers from on-premises to cloud with ease. We are seeing many traditional IT resellers transition to MSPs,” Leader cloud sales manager Hanh Tran said.

“Leader is proud to be a Microsoft CSP distributor and we are proud to release BitTitan Suite of products that will help these resellers transition their end users from on-premises to cloud in a fast and easy way.”

BitTitan’s MigrationWiz helps move mailboxes, documents, personal archives, and public folders via its full SaaS platform with minimal impact to users. The product is continually upgraded to support new ecosystems and workloads to meet specific customer needs.

BitTitan senior director of global channel sales Lon Clark said, “BitTitan is thrilled to partner with Leader, a premier solution focused cloud distributor in Australia.”

“Given Leader’s commitment to helping partners grow their business and profitability, this is a natural partnership for BitTitan. Together, we are making it easier than ever for partners to scale their business.”

