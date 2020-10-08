Leader signs exclusive deal with Netool

Leader Distribution has signed an exclusive distribution deal with US-based network automation vendor Netool.

The agreement gave Leader exclusive rights to sell the vendors tools suited for MSP’s, WISP’s and integrators.

The devices are equipped with wired and wireless connectivity and integrate with devices from Ubiquiti, another vendor in the distributor’s stable.

“Being a Ubiquiti elite distributor it made perfect sense for us to partner with Netool so that we can bring this cutting edge & innovative network automation tool to the IT channel in Australia,”

Leader enterprise product manager Chris Sutherland said.

“We partner very closely with our IT channel on training & enablement – and give them the tools to grow both their knowledge & their business. Netool is an amazing addition to the solution portfolio and we are thrilled to be partnering with this exciting new vendor”

“We are excited to be partnering with Leader and their amazing team to bring the netool.io product line to the Australian market. Leader is the perfect choice to be the netool.io exclusive distributor in Australia due to their extensive knowledge and commitment to their customers,” Netool CEO Nathan Batchelder said.