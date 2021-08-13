Leader signs smart home, surveillance vendor EZVIZ

Smart home and surveillance solutions vendor EZVIZ has appointed South Australia-based Leader as its exclusive distributor for Australia.

Founded in 2013 and based in the US, EZVIZ manufactures smart home and surveillance products featuring AI human detection, wireless deployment and an optional cloud-based video recording platform.

Leader said the agreement comes amid the growing demand for easy-to-use and -install smart home and surveillance products at different budgets.

“Our purpose each day is to help our resellers grow and be profitable, we believe EZVIZ aligns with this and will be an excellent fit in the consumer CCTV market,” Leader product manager for EZVIZ Mark Page said.

“Leader has a long running history within the surveillance market with various brands and believes this new partnership will assist us and our resellers with accessing newer markets that would otherwise not be available. This greatly helps us to extend and grow this significant category in our product portfolio.”

Speaking on the appointment, EZVIZ national sales manager John Humphries said, “When EZVIZ turned its attention to the Australian Market, we knew we needed a distributor that could help build our brand, that had the reach to bring our products into the conversation and position our products in front of a large audience.”

“Like Leader, we want to offer the consumer options and our wi-fi and wireless smart devices certainly are at home amongst the impressive vendor brands who also chose Leader Computers.

“Now that we have commenced our sales focus with the team at Leader we look forward to delivering on our promise ‘Creating Easy Smart Homes'. We are excited to be working with Leader exclusively to the Australian IT channel and they are our distributor of choice.”