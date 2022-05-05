Leader signs VR vendor Varjo

Leader Computers has signed a deal with virtual reality hardware vendor Varjo to be the first ANZ distributor for the company’s products.

The Finland-based company produces headsets for augmented, virtual and mixed reality applications and has built a platform that allows professionals to stream VR/XR applications from the cloud with a lossless visual fidelity, according to Varjo’s website.

The company was formed by ex-Nokia and Microsoft product leaders. It offers training and simulation, architectural design, 3D modelling and video game products.

The company said it was “redefining reality by delivering true-to-life virtual and mixed reality for

professionals and advanced VR users alike”.

“We are very proud to be chosen as Varjo’s first channel-only distributor globally, bringing

Varjo into the ANZ market,” Leader’s head of enterprise and marketing Ben Klason said.

“Varjo is the world’s most advanced VR solution available today that goes well beyond the traditional consumer applications & enables resellers to start offering advanced solutions catering to Manufacturing, Defence, Aerospace & Commercial applications.”

“Our purpose at Leader is to help our resellers grow & we deliver on this by being first to

market with the most cutting-edge technology solutions, backed by our sales support team &

holding local stock in each major city so we can deliver fast. We look forward to developing a

long-term partnership with Varjo for our reseller network throughout ANZ.”

Varjo’s channel chief Miika Jokinen said, “We are very excited to begin delivering human-eye resolution virtual and mixed reality to pioneering VR enthusiasts in Australia and New Zealand.”

“Together with our expert partner Leader, we can now offer industry-leading visual fidelity and performance for flying, racing, playing, and collaborating across all new realities.”