Leader Systems becomes Microsoft CSP distributor

Distributor Leader Systems has been named a Cloud Solution provider (CSP) indirect distributor for Microsoft.

The deal makes Leader one of a handful of Microsoft partners globally to be both a direct OEM and CSP indirect distributor.

It also means the distributor takes its place among much larger players including Arrow ECS, Dicker Data, Ingram Micro, Rhipe, Synnex, Tech Data and Telstra.

Leader also developed a new cloud platform to sell the CSP products called Leader Cloud Platform, claiming it as the “easiest and fastest” cloud platform.

Leader managing director Theo Kristoris said the distributor’s purpose is to help its resellers grow and be profitable as we head into the fourth digital revolution.

“We are very excited to launch an extremely fast and easy to use Cloud portal for our customers in Australia,” Kristoris said.

“Our resellers can now look to Leader as a one stop distributor for all their cloud IT&T hardware solutions.”

Kristoris added that resellers will be supported by Leader’s free pre/post sales engineers as they look to seize opportunities.

“Not only did we want to create a platform that provides our partners with the tools to provision Microsoft Cloud Solutions, we also value-add and make purchasing as fast and easy as possible!” Kristoris said.

“We have taken our customer’s requests to heart and aim to deliver an extremely easy CSP customer experience. Resellers can now source all their PC and hardware needs together with Microsoft’s cloud services from one distributor.”

Cloud services can also be brought into a customer’s existing VoIP and networking business, through PBX and network management in the cloud.

Kristoris said the portal is designed for resellers who are new to CSP, with an easy-to-use interface and simplified billing. Resellers also gain access to free self-paced product and platform training, transparent billing overviews and a white-label storefront feature.

A Teams Calling service, through Leader’s wholesale telco partner Breeze Connect, will be available to channel partners by the end of May this year. Partners get get their Microsoft 365 licence, Teams Calling & SIP services as a single solution offering through the cloud platform.

Microsoft device partner solution sales director Chris Bright said the vendor has had a long and successful partnership with Leader as an OEM.

“We are excited that they are now able to offer Microsoft’s cloud services and solutions to their SMB resellers throughout Australia, so they can realize new business opportunities.”