Leader tapped to distribute Poly both B2B and via online retail

Australian distie Leader has been appointed as a national distributor for communications device vendor Poly’s consumer and business products.

Poly was one of the tech companies that benefitted from the lockdowns necessary to contain the COVID-19 virus, providing audio and video hardware and software that enabled remote work.

“We are very excited that Poly has chosen Leader to spearhead their prosumer range of products through this year and into the future. As one of Australia’s largest truly national IT distributors, the Poly consumer eTail product line is a perfect addition to our existing range,” said Leader Computers managing director Theo Kristoris.

“We aim to deliver value and growth to the Consumer market segments with a real focus on online retailers and value-added resellers by utilising our nationwide distribution, localised service and same-day delivery services, as well as catering to retailers and resellers in regional areas.”

The distie’s focus for Poly goods will be consumer retail, online and the value-added reseller market.

“We see a huge opportunity in the retail and online channels for Poly to provide a solution that covers the hybrid workers and leisure demands from most consumers. The range offers a flexible yet diverse range of products that suit any use case in the market,” Kristoris added.

Poly chose Leader for its presence in Australia’s five most populated so it can keep stock and provide warranty service locally, a statement from Leader said.

“Leader is a professional and dedicated distributor, with strong presence within the channel community. We are excited and confident that this partnership will provide incremental growth and allow us to expand our market presence especially in the Consumer e-tail space, as well as providing retailers and resellers with a one-stop-shop for their professional headsets, speakerphones and video conferencing needs,” said Poly APAC consumer e-retail director Charlie Harb.

Kristoris said, “We have worked hard on becoming a one stop distributor for the IT channel to help grow their business with the world’s leading vendors and IT products. We are very proud to now partner with one of the world’s most successful brands in its category to our national reseller base. We are always committed to carrying large levels of stock in each of our five warehouses for our loyal resellers.”