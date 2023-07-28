Leader to distribute computer memory vendor G.SKILL

Adelaide-headquarted distributor Leader Computers has signed a distie deal with Taiwanese high-perfomance computer memory products vendor G.SKILL.

Founded in 1989, G.SKILL provides memory modules, SSDs, gaming peripherals and accessories.

The vendor said its memory solutions cater to gaming enthusiasts, content creators, professionals and businesses.

"We are so excited to help the Australian IT channel grow by stocking the world's leading performance memory vendor G.SKILL in each of our 5 warehouses in Lidcombe (NSW automated warehouse), Clayton (VIC), Salisbury (QLD), Osborne Park (WA) and Adelaide (SA)," Leader's director of product and sales, Simon Yang, said.

"Memory needs to be delivered fast to resellers and with 5 warehouses across Australia Leader will provide the best service for the local IT industry," he added.

"Through this partnership, we aim to reach a broader customer base and offer our high-performance memory products to a diverse audience of users, from gamers seeking the ultimate gaming experience to professionals demanding reliable computing power," G.Skill's Asia regional manager Lilian Huang said.

Leader had an earlier distribution deal for G.Skill in 2017, but this lapsed, Yang told CRN Australia.

Earlier this year in May, Leader acquired unified communications distributor and networking and communication equipment manufacturer Alloy Computer Products. This included distribution agreements with Yealink, 3CX, Zultys, Cyberdata, SNOM, 2N, Maxhub, Patton, Singlewire, AlloyVoice and Alloy branded Active Fibre Optic Solutions

In January 2023, Leader signed a distie deal with Microsoft to distribute its original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and full packaged product (FPP) licensing range.

Last year, Leader made several distribution agreements, including with Schneider Electric and Inno3D in December, Lenovo’s data centre business in October, MSI Notebooks, Luxonis and GoTo in August, Microsoft ESD and Milesight in July and Call4tel in May.

In December, Leader launched a cloud-based phone system for Australian channel partners, released under its telco service provider division Breeze Connect