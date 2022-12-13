Leader to distribute Inno3D's graphics products

Adelaide-headquartered distributor Leader Computers will distributed Hong Kong-based Inno3D's multimedia products in Australia.

Leader will distribute Inno3D's full range of graphics products, which are pitched at gaming, virtual reality, mining and professional use cases.

Inno3D claims its products provide an enhanced user experience for PC users, gamers, and multimedia professionals at a more competitive price.

Leader director of product and sales Simon Yang said, “We are thrilled to be partnered today with Inno3D who have a long history within the IT channel and a great reputation for quality graphics solutions for gaming and professional use cases.

“This partnership allows Leader to offer more choice, stock and pricing options for this high-demand category. We are looking forward to this long-term partnership.”

The new deal means Leader will now stock Inno3D products in each of its five warehouses, including within its new Sydney warehouse which includes an automated robotic warehousing facility from AutoStore for picking, packing and shipping orders.

Inno3D vice president of worldwide sales Stanley Wong said, “We really see Leader as a strategic partner due to their national coverage having stock in every major city, warranty support & sales.”

This year, Leader has made several distribution agreements, including with Lenovo’s data centre business in October, MSI Notebooks, Luxonis and GoTo in August, Microsoft ESD and Milesight in July and Call4tel in May.

Earlier this month, Leader launched a cloud-based phone system for Australian channel partners, released under its telco service provider division Breeze Connect.