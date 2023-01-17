Leader to distribute Microsoft's FPP and OEM products

Adelaide-headquartered distributor Leader Computers will distribute Microsoft’s original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and full packaged product (FPP) licensing range.

Leader will offer its customers access to the latest Microsoft OEM and FPP products including Office 2021 and Windows 11.

The partners gives Microsoft access to Leader’s 12,000 customers, including system integrators, managed service providers and gamers. Leader will stock the full range in its five warehouses.

"Leader has a long and close relationship with Microsoft. We have been their OEM direct distributor for over 10 years," Leader managing director Theo Kristoris said.

"We are also a CSP (cloud service provider) cloud distributor and ESD (electronic software delivery) distributor. It is very exciting to now expand our portfolio to include OEM and FPP products.”

“This allows us to become a one-stop solution source for our 12,000+ resellers throughout Australia,” Kristoris said.

“We are thrilled to take our relationship with Microsoft to the next level,” Leader director of product and sales Simon Yang said.

Microsoft ANZ device partner solution sales lead Chris Bright said, “Leader have been a long-term partner of Microsoft, helping customers gain value from our products for many years.

“As Leader expands whilst continuing to have direct connections and local presence with thousands of resellers, the time is right for the partnership with Microsoft to include more of our solution offerings.”

Last year, Leader made several distribution agreements, including with Schneider Electric and Inno3D in December, Lenovo’s data centre business in October, MSI NotebooksLuxonis and GoTo in August, Microsoft ESD and Milesight in July and Call4tel in May.

In December, Leader launched a cloud-based phone system for Australian channel partners, released under its telco service provider division Breeze Connect.

