Leader to distribute PatchBox retractable cable management system

IT distributor Leader has signed a distribution agreement with Austrian cable management system vendor PatchBox. 

The exclusive agreement means that Leader can distribute the retractable, modular cassette-based patching system across Australia. 

Leader enterprise product manager Chris Sutherland said, “We are thrilled to have secured distribution rights for this innovative and cutting-edge solution – PatchBox is a European designed and manufactured product – and we see this as an absolute game changer for IT channel partners who focus on data centre, racking and networking. 

“Through our IT channel, demand has been significant already with multiple partners having started to receive leads from State Government, mining and data centre sectors. The innovative retractable cassette design makes it possible to build your own modular purpose build system – saving costs and allowing partners to upgrade at a later stage.” 

PatchBox representative Julia Parinova added, “PatchBox is incredibly excited to partner with Leader for the Australian market. 

“We chose Leader because of their nation presence and value-add focus within the IT channel as well as the capability to distribute the products fast and effectively throughout the whole continent. PatchBox is very excited to be working closely with Leader to take the Australian market by storm with innovative PatchBox products and bring ease and structure to Australian IT.”

Earlier this year, cloud migration software vendor BitTitan appointed Leader as its distributor for Australia and New Zealand.

