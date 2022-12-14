Leader to distribute Schneider Electric's APC power management and data centre products

Adelaide-headquartered distributor Leader has announced it will distribute Schneider Electric’s uninterruptible power supplies, electronics peripherals and data centre products sold under its APC brand.

The partnership gives Leader’s 12,000 Australian resellers access to APC IT solutions for edge and data centre applications, including UPS, power distribution, data racking, and micro data centres. 

Leader will also distribute Schneider Electric’s Ecostruxure IT software, which helps customers manage power and cooling infrastructure.

Leader managing director Theo Kristoris said in a media release that “APC is the world's most respected and trusted power protection and data racking solution vendor.”

“This partnership is an exciting opportunity for resellers to offer the best solutions to their end users for server, storage and data centre deployments. 

“With significant growth of our networking category, as well as the acceleration of hybrid cloud, this is an exciting time for the partnership of our organisations.”

Schneider Electric general manager of sales for IT and edge Astrid Groves said that the APC solutions would target small to medium enterprise end-users. 

“Small businesses are the ‘engine room’ of the Australian economy. Yet they often have limited access to the skills and processes required to deploy the complex technologies we see in the market today, putting them at an unfair disadvantage,” Groves said. 

“Through this distribution arrangement, we want to ensure all partners have equal access to the depth and breadth of APC offerings by Schneider Electric. 

“We know from our experience of working with Leader that they are aligned on our ‘customer first’ values,” Groves added. 

“By providing partners with access to training, technical support, and marketing capabilities, they will support our objective of adding real value to our market across Australia.”

