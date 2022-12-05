Leader's Breeze Connect launches cloud-based phone system

IT distributor Leader Computers has launched a cloud-based phone system for Australian channel partners, released under its telco service provider division Breeze Connect.

This new solution enables businesses to host their phone system in the cloud while maintaining the benefits of a traditional on-premises solution. Additionally, it provides the benefit of a unified phone system for different branches that can scale up or down as business requirements change.

Breeze Connect said that unlike traditional phone, its cloud-based system won’t require complex on-premises hardware and lengthy certification processes, and it can be deployed within minutes and won’t require complex training.

The ‘hosted PBX’ aims to minimise barriers to entry for IT partners and enable use with only 15 minutes of training.

Leader director of enterprise and marketing Ben Klason said, "Our purpose is to help our resellers grow and be highly profitable. With Hosted PBX our resellers now have an incredibly fast and easy to deploy phone solution that can be installed in a matter of minutes.”

“This also provides a monthly recurring revenue-share to partners while at same time creating closer relationships with their SMB end-users. Partners can start with zero experience in telephony solutions and with less than 15 minutes of self-paced video training they can start deploying their very first phone system."

This phone solution is being launched after a recent partnership with unified communications provider Yealink.

Yealink APAC sales director Owen Ou said, “Yealink are proud to take our partnership to the next level with Breeze Connect, by enabling a seamless and fast process for endpoint deployment through their platform.”

Breeze Connect has also expanded its support structure to include more levels of technical support through its local engineering team, reducing the time partners spend on operational, billing or technical issues.

This year, Leader has made several distribution agreements, including with Lenovo’s data centre business in October, MSI Notebooks, Luxonis and GoTo in August, Microsoft ESD and Milesight in July and Call4tel in May.

Last month, Leader brought in robotics technology from Dematic to automate its Sydney warehouse in an effort to maximise warehouse space and reduce manual labour work.