Leading Edge Data Centres launches public cloud onramp through Megaport

Edge data centre provider Leading Edge Data Centres has signed a deal with network provider Megaport to enable direct connectivity to public cloud providers.

Leading Edge is now able to offer connectivity from its Newcastle data centre to public cloud providers including Microsoft, AWS and IBM, through Megaport's marketplace.



The connections are enabled through Megaport’s on-demand Software-Defined Network (SDN). Leading Edge said customers could combine their private cloud requirements with a direct on-ramp service to leading public clouds.



Megaport’s public cloud provider ecosystem is home to more than 350 service providers including Alibaba, AWS, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud, Microsoft Azure, Nutanix, Oracle Cloud, Salesforce, Rackspace and SAP.



Leading Edge said the collaboration would allow customers to simplify connectivity to the cloud to only consume the services on a pay-per-use basis.

“Leading Edge Data Centres chose to partner with Megaport to provide our customers choice when they connect to the cloud,” Leading Edge CEO Chris Thorpe said.

“Megaport provides options around on-demand, multi cloud connectivity with access to the broadest set of cloud on-ramps globally. Providing this capability is a huge benefit for our customers across regional Australia.”



Megaport acting CCO Joshua Munro said the company was “very pleased to be welcoming Leading Edge Data Centres to our growing ecosystem of data centre partners.

“The Megaport SDN simplifies connectivity for enterprises by removing many of the traditional cloud access complexities involving technical resources, capital costs, performance and security. Newcastle is one of the fastest-growing regions in Australia, and through our rich global network of service providers, businesses in the Hunter Region can choose and rapidly connect to the services that are right for their specific requirements and digital strategies.”



“We are pleased to partner with Leading Edge Data Centres to make cloud connectivity easy for their customers as we extend our platform reach and help more businesses in Newcastle get directly connected to the services they need.”