Leading Edge Data Centres secures $20 million investment

Leading Edge Data Centres has secured a $20 million investment to help fund its plans to build new regional data centres.

The company aims to build 20 world-class Tier 3 data centres built across regional Australia, starting with Newcastle and Tamworth in New South Wales, in a bid to provide faster internet speeds and direct cloud connectivity.

The investment is from ASX-listed investment firm Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company, by way of the SparkLabs Cultiv8 2020 accelerator group.

Leading Edge DC chief executive Chris Thorpe said: “To have the backing of Washington H. Soul Pattinson strongly affirms our mission. We’re proud to be early movers in the Australian market, with significant investment in real estate options already secured.”

“The structure of the Internet and enterprise computing resources is changing. We’re ready to help enterprises attain a new level of network connectivity density and deliver seamless digital experiences to their customers – no matter where they are located.”

Leading Edge specialises in edge data centres, which enable faster compute by locally hosting applications, take loads off existing backhaul networks and reduce network latency for internet intensive activities, according to the company.

The company will start rolling out 75-Rack Edge Hubs across NSW, with Newcastle and Tamworth sites expected to be ready towards the end of the year. Albury, Wagga Wagga, Parkes, Dubbo, and Coffs Harbour are to be live by May 2021.

Leading Edge DC is also acquiring the necessary real estate across NSW and other states in a bid to deliver a connected national data centre platform.

Washington H. Soul Pattinson managing director Todd Barlow said: “We are excited to partner with Leading Edge DC and support their mission to power the digital economy of regional Australia.”

“The recent Covid-19 crisis has further highlighted that Regional Australia has a great need for digital infrastructure to improve connectivity for remote and rural areas. It’s fantastic to see an Australian start-up with years of combined experience in this space initiating a solution that will fill this huge gap.”