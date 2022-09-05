Leading Edge DC opens $7 million data centre at Albury-Wodonga

By on
Leading Edge DC opens $7 million data centre at Albury-Wodonga

Leading Edge Data Centre has opened a data centre in Albury-Wodonga - its fourth facility as it pushes to build a regional edge network of 26 sites across Queensland, New South Wales and Victoria. 

The operator invested $7 million in the tier III data centre and told CRN it had signed up nbn wholesale provider Kinetix Networks, electricity grid operator TransGrid, and telecommunications service providers Encoo and Vocus as clients. 

Leading Edge DC CEO Chris Thorpe described the new Albury-Wodonga facility as a “critical digital infrastructure asset”.

Albury City mayor Kylie King attended the launch and said “this facility will provide existing businesses with increased opportunities for innovation and growth, making our location more attractive to investors,” according to tech business news. 

“It will bring us up to speed with capital cities like Sydney and Melbourne and allow us to operate more effectively in a global market.”

The new Albury Wodonga data centre is the operator’s first to use technology from Schneider Electric, including the vendor’s prefabricated data centre modules.

Leading Edge DC told CRN that two more data centres in its regional edge network were due to be launched in the next few months, including one in Coffs Harbour and one in Wagga Wagga.

Leading Edge DC has specialised in the market for providing reduced network latency and high internet speeds to regional communities since beginning construction of its first site in Newcastle in August 2020. 

In late 2021, the company launched its second data centre in Tamworth and third in Dubbo. In March this year, it secured a $30 million equity investment from an affiliate of US-based DigitalBridge Group.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
alburywodonga data centre leading edge dc

Partner Content

Shure keen to upgrade conference room audio as staff head back to the office
Shure keen to upgrade conference room audio as staff head back to the office
In the low-latency cloud era, connectivity makes all the difference
In the low-latency cloud era, connectivity makes all the difference
Is business nbn Enterprise Ethernet the future of business connectivity for MSPs?
Is business nbn Enterprise Ethernet the future of business connectivity for MSPs?
How Yealink powers the Future Workplace with Microsoft&#160;Teams collaboration devices
How Yealink powers the Future Workplace with Microsoft Teams collaboration devices
Why rock-solid MSPs services require unified infrastructure monitoring
Why rock-solid MSPs services require unified infrastructure monitoring

Sponsored Whitepapers

How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
MSPs: Stack your solutions
MSPs: Stack your solutions

Most Read Articles

Shure keen to upgrade conference room audio as staff head back to the office

Shure keen to upgrade conference room audio as staff head back to the office
How Yealink powers the Future Workplace with Microsoft&#160;Teams collaboration devices

How Yealink powers the Future Workplace with Microsoft Teams collaboration devices
HP names new ANZ managing director

HP names new ANZ managing director
Accenture changes its ANZ technology leader

Accenture changes its ANZ technology leader

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?