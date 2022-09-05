Leading Edge DC opens $7 million data centre at Albury-Wodonga

Leading Edge Data Centre has opened a data centre in Albury-Wodonga - its fourth facility as it pushes to build a regional edge network of 26 sites across Queensland, New South Wales and Victoria.

The operator invested $7 million in the tier III data centre and told CRN it had signed up nbn wholesale provider Kinetix Networks, electricity grid operator TransGrid, and telecommunications service providers Encoo and Vocus as clients.

Leading Edge DC CEO Chris Thorpe described the new Albury-Wodonga facility as a “critical digital infrastructure asset”.

Albury City mayor Kylie King attended the launch and said “this facility will provide existing businesses with increased opportunities for innovation and growth, making our location more attractive to investors,” according to tech business news.

“It will bring us up to speed with capital cities like Sydney and Melbourne and allow us to operate more effectively in a global market.”

The new Albury Wodonga data centre is the operator’s first to use technology from Schneider Electric, including the vendor’s prefabricated data centre modules.

Leading Edge DC told CRN that two more data centres in its regional edge network were due to be launched in the next few months, including one in Coffs Harbour and one in Wagga Wagga.

Leading Edge DC has specialised in the market for providing reduced network latency and high internet speeds to regional communities since beginning construction of its first site in Newcastle in August 2020.

In late 2021, the company launched its second data centre in Tamworth and third in Dubbo. In March this year, it secured a $30 million equity investment from an affiliate of US-based DigitalBridge Group.