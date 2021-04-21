Leading Edge outlines plans for network of data centres across regional Victoria

Australian regional data centre provider Leading Edge Data Centres (LEDC) is securing land across regional Victoria with the intention of building a network of Tier III data centres across the state.

The company plans to expand through Victoria in 2022 and 2023. It recently opened its first of seven facilities planned for NSW in Newcastle,.

According to a release from the company, the planned facilities aim to improve internet speeds, provider choice and cost of connectivity for regional Victorians.

It stated that the sites will reduce congestion on the NBN network by ‘keeping data local’, reducing the amount of data travelling to and from Melbourne and Sydney.

The company has begun planning applications for building on the land it is securing in Shepparton, Geelong, Bendigo, Ballarat, Traralgon, Horsham and Mildura.

The facilities are being designed to withstand challenging Australian conditions and to be power-efficient, using a combination of grid and green power. They will be interconnected through multiple telcos.

LEDC has been working closely with local Councils across the state to assess local demand, which will drive the rollout.

Chief executive and founder Chris Thorpe said, “We have been overwhelmed by the positive support we have received from local Victorian Councils. It is clear that there is huge demand from local businesses and residents to improve connectivity to all of the Regional Cities where we’ll be building, and we are looking forward to bridging the digital divide of Regional Victoria.”

The statement outlines that the data centres will allow local businesses to benefit from cloud connectivity with access to major public cloud providers.

Enterprises will be able to deliver services such as IoT, AI, voice over IP, edge computing and cloud-based technologies to the currently underserved locals and businesses in regional areas, including

The agriculture industry will be able to access the network to support modern agtech solutions such as IoT, autonomous machinery and drone technology.