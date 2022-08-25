Leading Edge Retail hosts first National Conference

Hundreds of small businesses and suppliers attended Leading Edge Retail’s inaugural All-Member National Conference at the RACV Royal Pines Resort on the Gold Coast over three days last week.

The networking event included some 40 suppliers showcasing new products and services that were available at discounted prices for the attendants.

“The conference was about connecting independent small retailers and leveraging the power of a connected community,” Leading Edge Retail general manager of marketing Olivia Anderson said.

“The Leading Edge Retail #LocalLikeUs initiative brings local businesses together across industries to share, learn and grow, whilst attracting more customers to their stores through exclusive offers and benefits.”

Masterclasses were also provided by Google, TikTok, Ingram Micro, LPC, and AFS Business Brokers on tested strategies for businesses and entrepreneurs.

National Retail Association chief executive officer Dominique Lamb was also present to deliver a keynote address, discussing the importance of small businesses understanding their role in supporting their local communities.

“It’s certainly a difficult time right now to decide to stay in business. I think the key here is, again, your local communities and those relationships that you have with your customers,” Lamb said.

“It’s about what you know about them and what you can provide them is going to be different to other stores in your local area and other competitors that you may be up against.”

Leading Edge Retail recognised members for preserving their businesses despite the challenges of the past two years.

Assurant key account and channel manager Nicky Joffe, who represented Alegre (An Assurant Company), said in a Linkedin post that the company was honoured to win 'Supplier Of The Year Award 2022'.

“Huge thanks to the Leading Edge Retail Group for the award and for the recognition of our high level of customer engagement, our competitive pricing, our commitment and dedication to constantly improving and innovating operations as well as acknowledging our high-quality products and services.”

Other winners included: Barcaldine Leading Appliances for Appliances, Paperbark Merchants for Books, Esperance Communications for Computers, Leading Edge Gladstone Hi-fi for Electronics, Hum on King for Entertainment and Phil Peel Jewellers for Jewellery.

Dynamic Supplies, Electrolux, Powertec and Ikon Collectibles were also presented with the Supplier of the Year award.

Charlie Davey, Leading Edge Retail general manager of retail said “it’s a delight to see the excitement and participation from the members, suppliers, and partners after two years at the conference. It’s a truly fitting display of our spirit of community, support, and learning.”

“Considerable efforts by all our partners and our team have made the conference successful, and we look forward to the next one in 2023.”

The conference was sponsored by HP, Leader, Pax8, AudioXtra, Audio-Technica, Ingram Miro, Dynamic Suppliers, Ikon Collectibles, Renpho and Sony Music.