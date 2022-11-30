Leading Edge Retail launches small business membership

By on
Leading Edge Retail has launched a new offering tailored to small businesses that do not fit its category specialist membership model.

Its category specialist members include appliances, books, computers, electronics, entertainment, jewellery and smart tech repair categories.

The retail membership group’s public statement said that the new $49-per-month ‘essentials’ offer would provide membership to the National Retail Association, discounts on retail solutions, access to member webinars, conferences and networking events, and low-cost marketing and e-commerce services. 

Members would also have access to reduced travel expenses, merchant rates, freight costs,  free legal and expert advice on workplace relations, health, and safety and retail leasing negotiations, the statement read. 

Leading Edge general manager, retail Charlie Davey said the new model could be trialled free of charge for the first 60 days. 

"Our members have faced difficult challenges in the past—from bushfires and floods to lockdowns. Today, they deal with headwinds such as labour crisis, digital disruption, and the increasing cost of living," Davey said. 

"But we have supported and continue to support them through these difficult situations and empower them to continue thriving,” he added. 

“We launched Essentials because we want to do the same for other retailers who don't fit in any of our traditional specialist categories."

"Having helped thousands of businesses grow, we anticipate growing our influence further within the year as we continue to expand our supplier and product range and provide solutions and support that small businesses need," Davey added.

In August, hundreds of small businesses and suppliers attended Leading Edge Retail’s inaugural All-Member National Conference

