Lee Welch moves to APAC role at Ingram Micro Cloud

Ingram Micro Cloud ANZ director Lee Welch has been promoted to a newly created APAC role to support the platform’s growth in the region.

Welch told CRN his current role would be backfilled and the company is on the lookout for a suitable candidate.

He will be based in Singapore and has been charged with managing Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, India, Thailand, Hong Kong, Malaysia and the Philippines.

Welch’s time in charge of the local cloud business has seen it grow to become the largest market outside the US for the platform provider.

Revenue last year was up 58 percent at a time when the general IT market wass growing in single digit numbers.

“I’m looking forward to building new relationships with our vendors, partners and my new team across the region,” he said.



“I need to understand the channel dynamics and fast. I’ve already learnt that we have great Cloud leadership across the region, with dedicated Cloud teams, so I’m looking at how we can accelerate our leaders and their teams skills and capabilities.”



“The region is already running well, we just tipped 1,000,000 seats across our Cloud Marketplaces which is a significant milestone, and there is an opportunity to accelerate growth by continuing to enable new ISVs across the region through our Cloud Marketplace.”



“Particularly as we have uncovered a large opportunity to support ISVs through our Comet ISV competitions that we ran last year right across the region.”



Welch said he had also been driving and evolving best practices and refining the value added services across the region.



“We’ve put Ingram Micro Cloud on the map in Australia and now I’m looking forward to working with our amazing cloud leaders across the region, finding out the opportunities and best practices in each country and replicating them elsewhere, ensuring we utilise resources for better outcomes for partners across the region.”



“The Australian business, meanwhile will continue to flourish and go from strength to strength. We’re currently advertising for my successor, but rest assured that they will be here to continue the journey.”



“And while the new role means I’m bidding farewell to Australia and moving to Singapore, it’s certainly not the end of my Ingram Micro story, or my Australian story. I will continue to have oversight of the local business.”