Leidos Australia names new CEO

Leidos Australia has named Paul Chase as its new chief executive following the forrmer RAAF enginee’s stint as acting CEO over the past three months.

A 22-year veteran of the company, Chase had held various program management positions and led multiple new business pursuits at Leidos.

The announcement comes after the government and intelligence tech services specialist confirmed the loss of longstanding local chief Christine Zeltz in March.

The company recently nabbed $119m from the ATO for end user compute solutions.

“I’m honoured to be named chief executive for Leidos Australia,” Chase said in a statement.

“With the team, we will continue to grow our Australian business by focusing on helping our customers to deliver their mission.”